If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have $4,800 Today

MicroStrategy MSTR has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 7.12% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.08%. Currently, MicroStrategy has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion.

Buying $1000 In MSTR: If an investor had bought $1000 of MSTR stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $4,810.16 today based on a price of $573.07 for MSTR at the time of writing.

MicroStrategy's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.