Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Tyson Foods 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Loading... Loading...

Tyson Foods TSN has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 2.64% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.32%. Currently, Tyson Foods has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion.

Buying $1000 In TSN: If an investor had bought $1000 of TSN stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $7,232.77 today based on a price of $51.42 for TSN at the time of writing.

Tyson Foods's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.