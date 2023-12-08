$100 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth $200 Today

Loading... Loading...

Qualcomm QCOM has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 6.6% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.33%. Currently, Qualcomm has a market capitalization of $148.05 billion.

Buying $100 In QCOM: If an investor had bought $100 of QCOM stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $232.39 today based on a price of $133.02 for QCOM at the time of writing.

Qualcomm's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.