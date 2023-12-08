Amazon's Leap Into AI Future: How Generative Tech Could Transform Your Shopping Journey

Loading... Loading...

Andy Jassy, CEO of Amazon.Com, Inc AMZN, emphasized the transformative potential of generative artificial intelligence (AI) in enhancing customer experiences across Amazon's enterprise and consumer businesses.

He highlighted the technology's accessibility for developers and its societal benefits. Jassy believes generative AI will significantly refine Amazon's capacity to anticipate customer preferences, CNBC cites an interview with Jim Cramer.

A key area of improvement through generative AI is Amazon's virtual assistant, Alexa. Jassy outlined plans to build a more expansive large language model for Alexa to make her more knowledgeable and conversational.

He recognizes the potential risks associated with AI, such as security concerns and the possibility of AI-generated errors. Still, he stresses the importance of careful management rather than abandoning the technology altogether.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has committed to supporting generative AI applications, announcing a $100 million investment for a center dedicated to this purpose in June.

Furthermore, in late November, Amazon introduced a new chatbot named Q, positioning itself in competition with tech giants like Microsoft Corp MSFT and Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google in productivity software.

Jassy's comments underline Amazon's focus on leading in generative AI innovation and its integration into customer service and business operations.

Price Action: AMZN was down 0.53% to $146.10 premarket on the last check Friday.