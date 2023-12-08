AMD's David McAfee Says AI Is Going To Be Transformational For PC Experience As The Mouse Was

Loading... Loading...

During an interview earlier this week, David McAfee, an executive at Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD, opined that artificial intelligence is not a transient trend but a significant shift that will redefine the interaction with PCs and laptops.

What Happened: In his interaction with CRN, McAfee stated that AI will revolutionize the PC experience, much like the impact of the mouse.

He observed the hefty investments in AI by major tech companies like Microsoft Corporation MSFT and content creators such as Adobe Systems Incorporated ADBE, indicating AI’s long-term presence and potential to transform user experience.

McAfee sees innovations like ChatGPT and AI-based speech-to-text as game-changers, enabling devices to comprehend and carry out natural language commands, fundamentally altering the user experience.

“For 50 years, keyboard and mouse have been the way that we have interfaced with our PC,” he said, adding, “From user experience to productivity, to creation, to everything else, [this] has the opportunity to be truly transformational to the experience, and I think that’s what we all see is the promise of AI.”

He believes that this vision is shared by numerous companies across various sectors, demonstrating AI’s truly transformative potential.

Why It Matters: McAfee’s statements align with the increasing shift towards AI in the tech industry.

Data from Goldman Sachs revealed that despite a slight decline in the mentions of AI in earnings discussions of S&P 500 companies from Q2 to Q3 2023, investment commitments to AI technology have continued to intensify.

AMD, in particular, has been making significant strides in AI.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Forrest Norrod, AMD’s EVP and GM, has predicted that AI revenue would exceed $2 billion in 2024, thanks to the MI300.

This product is expected to position AMD as a competitive alternative for generative AI and large-scale AI systems, further highlighting the growing significance of AI in the tech landscape.

