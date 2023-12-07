Beat Inflation With These 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks In Defensive Sector From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Loading... Loading...

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the consumer staples sector.

Philip Morris International Inc. PM

Dividend Yield: 5.71%

Morgan Stanley analyst Pamela Kaufman maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $118 to $113 on Oct. 2, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Barclays analyst Gaurav Jain maintained an Overweight rating and slashed the price target from $115 to $100 on Sept. 21, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Recent News: On Oct. 19, Philip Morris International reported third-quarter FY23 sales growth of 13.8% year-on-year to $9.14 billion.

Conagra Brands, Inc. CAG

Dividend Yield: 4.76%

Morgan Stanley analyst Pamela Kaufman maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $37 to $29 on Oct. 9, 2023. This analysts has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Jefferies analyst Rob Dickerson maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $30 to $28 on Oct. 6, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Recent News: On Oct. 5, ConAgra Brands reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter.

Kellanova K

Dividend Yield: 4.17%

Morgan Stanley analyst Pamela Kaufman maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $68 to $57 on Nov. 9, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Piper Sandler analyst Michael Lavery maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $72 to $57 on Oct. 2, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Recent News: On Nov. 8, WK Kellogg reported a third-quarter FY23 sales decline of 1.9% year-on-year to $692 million.

