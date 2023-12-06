$100 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth $500 Today

Loading...
Zscaler ZS has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 26.57% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 38.24%. Currently, Zscaler has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion.
Buying $100 In ZS: If an investor had bought $100 of ZS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $494.46 today based on a price of $200.75 for ZS at the time of writing.
Zscaler's Performance Over Last 5 Years
Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.
