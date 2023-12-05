Tim Cook Marvels At iPad-Drawn Spectacle Lighting Up London's Battersea Power Station This Christmas

Loading... Loading... Loading...

London’s iconic Battersea Power Station has gotten a festive iPad-flavored makeover courtesy of artist David Hockney’s “Bigger Christmas Trees.” The grand art has earned accolades from Apple Inc. AAPL CEO Tim Cook and many others.

What Happened: The unique 10-minute animation illuminating the iconic power station showcases two enchanting Christmas trees overlooking the River Thames, according to Battersea’s official website.

See Also: Tim Cook Reveals What It Takes To Join Apple’s Innovative Team

“Drawn on iPad, Hockney’s 10-minute animation, ‘Bigger Christmas Trees,’ will be here until the 25th December, transforming our iconic façade into two magical Christmas trees overlooking the River Thames. The animation will run every night from 5pm to 10.30pm between 1st – 25th December 2023,” the website stated.

Apple CEO took to X (formerly Twitter) and thanked Hockney for his brilliant creation, saying, “Your new artwork, ‘Bigger Christmas Trees,’ created on iPad, looks incredible on London’s Battersea Power Station.”

Why It’s Important: Battersea Power Station was once a coal-fired electricity provider. “At its peak, Battersea Power Station was supplying a fifth of London’s electricity,” per the website.

It is now an upscale mall and community hub and houses retail stores, restaurants, bars, offices, and apartments. In June earlier this year, Apple also opened a retail store in Battersea.

Image Credits – Shutterstock

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Apple CEO Tim Cook Pays Tribute To Charlie Munger, Says ‘Titan Of Business’ Will Be Sorely Missed