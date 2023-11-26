Tim Cook Reveals What It Takes To Join Apple's Innovative Team

Loading... Loading... Loading...

In an enlightening discussion with Dua Lipa earlier this month, Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple Inc., shared his insights on the qualities that make an exceptional candidate for the renowned tech company.

What Happened: Early in the interview, Cook introduced a unique perspective commonly held among Apple: the belief that the sum of a collaborative effort is greater than its parts.

"It's an incredible feeling to work with people that bring out the best in you, and fundamentally, we all believe that one plus one equals three. Your idea plus my idea is better than the individual ideas on their own," the Apple CEO said.

Cook noted that Apple employs individuals from diverse backgrounds, including those without college degrees, but underscored the importance of collaboration, asking, "Can they really collaborate? Do they deeply believe that 1 plus 1 equals three?"

Additionally, Cook said, traits such as curiosity, inventiveness, and being a team player are highly valued at Apple.

Cook also mentioned that coding, while a valuable skill, is not a prerequisite for all roles at Apple. In 2016, Business Insider revealed insights into Apple's stringent selection process, including the intensive interview rounds candidates undergo and the company's rigorous confidentiality protocols.

He emphasized the significance of having a workforce eager to challenge the status quo and contribute to global improvements.

The importance of diversity in thought and perspective at Apple was another critical aspect Cook touched upon. He said he seeks individuals with strong opinions and a desire to engage in constructive debates in order to foster innovation and progress.

