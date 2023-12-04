Apple Opens Doors To Secretive Chip-Testing Lab, Allowing Reporters Inside For The First Time — Take A Look

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Apple Inc. AAPL recently allowed a glimpse into its secretive chip-testing lab.

What Happened: The typically tight-lipped tech giant permitted reporters to film inside the lab for the first time. The lab, revealed in a CNBC special, is filled with 70 machines testing chips for new Apple products.

The company uses a color-coded system to categorize the type of chip each machine is testing. This marks a significant departure from Apple’s usual secretive approach, where even some employees remain oblivious to certain projects.

Apple, over the years, has been shifting towards manufacturing its own chips. In 2020, the company announced it would begin making its own computer chips for Macs, previously relying on Intel for this purpose.

Various lines of SoC (systems on a chip) are produced for different products, including A series for iPhones, iPads, Apple TVs, and HomePods, and M series for Macbooks and some iPads.

Smaller chips are also developed for accessory devices such as Apple Watches, AirPods, and AirTags. This includes the upcoming R1 chip, set to feature in Apple Vision Pro, a virtual reality headset expected to launch next year.

