Cybertruck Without Door Handles Baffles Early Buyers: Tesla CEO Elon Musk Steps In To Solve Confusion

The much-anticipated Cybertruck from Tesla Inc. TSLA has hit a snag with its owners due to its unconventional door design. The futuristic vehicle lacks traditional door handles, leaving some owners puzzled about how to gain entry.

What Happened: The issue came to light during Tesla’s Cybertruck delivery event last week. The company’s CEO, Elon Musk, had to intervene to assist new owners struggling with the unique door-opening mechanism, Business Insider reported.

The Cybertruck features a small button along the edge of its window on the vehicle’s B-pillar, which triggers the door to open about 2 inches. The door can then be gripped and fully opened.

Tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee, who had early access to the vehicle, expressed concerns about the feature’s functionality in cold and icy conditions. He also pointed out that the mechanism could leave fingerprints on the truck’s stainless-steel body.

“Tesla’s telling me — and this is a California company that tells me these things — but they’re telling me up to an inch of ice, if you can break through the ice and press this button, it will push with enough force to open it and break the ice off,” Brownlee said.

“Now if that’s true, that’s debatable. We’ll see.”

Why It Matters: This isn’t Tesla’s first issue with door handles. Earlier this year, Tesla owners identified the handles as a significant frustration, with problems ranging from difficulties opening the doors in freezing temperatures to the handles breaking off.

Photo courtesy: Tesla

