Move Over Barbie Jeep, Cozy Coupe: A Cybertruck For Kids Has Arrived

After years of delays and eager fans awaiting its arrival, the first deliveries of the Cybertruck electric pickup truck from Tesla Inc TSLA took place last week.

While millions of potential Cybertruck customers may have to wait to get their pickup truck, Tesla's newest Cybertruck could arrive at homes later this month.

What Happened: Electric vehicle (EV) company Tesla is known for releasing merchandise that highlights its brands and vehicles, including tequila, beer, belt buckles, a cyberwhistle and more.

Recently, Tesla introduced a new vehicle to its website with the Cybertruck For Kids. The all-electric, four-wheel ride-on toy was inspired by the Cybertruck and listed for sale on the company's website with a price of $1,500.

According to Tesla, the vehicle seats two kids and is intended for drivers who are six to 12 years old. The vehicle has a weight limit of 150 pounds and can go up to 10 miles per hour, with a speed of 5 miles per hour also customizable to be the top speed for newer drivers. The vehicle goes two miles per hour when operating in reverse.

The EV has a range of 12 miles. Tesla can ship it to the 48 contiguous American states.

Tesla said the vehicle will begin shipping in late December 2023 with deliveries before the holidays not guaranteed. According to the website, the vehicle is now sold out with interested parties able to put their email down to get notified when it is back in stock.

Why It's Important: Tesla previously introduced the Cyberquad for Kids, which was also inspired by the Cybertruck.

Announced in 2021, the Cyberquad sold out in the U.S. in less than 24 hours, but was later recalled and banned in October 2022.

The Cyberquad went on to be sold in China and Europe earlier this year, with a listed price of around $2,105 for the European market.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk previously said an electric ATV would be an add-on purchase for the Cybertruck and a trademark filing by the company hinted that it could be in the works.

