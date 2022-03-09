Tesla's Cybertruck-Inspired $1,900 Quadbike For Kids Sold Out Within Hours Of Restocking

Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) Cyberquad, an all-terrain vehicle for kids that takes design inspiration from its Cybertruck, was sold out just hours after the company restocked inventory on Tuesday.

What Happened: The $1,900 quadbike is currently out of stock and orders will be shipped in 2-3 weeks, according to Tesla's website. Auto news portal Electrek first reported the development.

The Cyberquad is powered by a lithium-ion battery and has an estimated range of 15+ miles, as per Tesla. It was launched in December, targeted at kids above eight years and with a maximum weight capacity of 150 lbs.

Why It Matters: Tesla’s hotly-anticipated Cybertruck production has been pushed back to 2023 as the automaker makes changes and improvements to the vehicle.

The Cybertruck has reportedly already secured over 1.34 million reservations despite the delay.

CEO Elon Musk in January said that the Cybertruck, the Semi, and Roadster models would be ready for production "hopefully next year," adding that the company does not plan to launch any new models in 2022.

Price Action: Tesla stock closed 2.5% higher at $824.4 a share on Tuesday.

Photo Courtesy: Tesla