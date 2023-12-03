Zoom Video Silently Makes Its Debut On Apple TV 4K: Here's How You Can Use It

Loading... Loading... Loading...

The video conferencing software by Zoom Video Communications Inc. ZM is now officially available on Apple Inc. AAPL TV 4K, providing users with a new platform to host and join meetings.

What Happened: The Zoom app uses the iPhone’s camera via a stand like the Belkin MagSafe Mount, leveraging the Continuity Camera feature since the Apple TV box does not have a built-in camera, reported 9To5Mac.

The Continuity Camera feature is compatible with any iPhone or iPad operating on iOS 17, allowing for the usage of the device’s camera feed on Apple TV.

The “Zoom for Home TV” app, distinct from the main Zoom app, is designed to facilitate and join meetings via a TV set.

The app also includes features such as calendar integration for easy access to upcoming scheduled meetings.

While the Zoom app can be downloaded for free from the Apple TV App Store, users will need a Zoom account to use it.

Why It Matters: Zoom’s expansion to the Apple TV platform comes on the heels of its robust Q3 financial results.

Last month, it was reported that Zoom saw a 3.2% year-over-year increase in Q3 revenue, reaching $1.14 billion and beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion.

The company also reported an 18th consecutive EPS beat, with quarterly earnings of $1.29 per share.

This move to expand its user base through Apple TV may further bolster its already positive performance in the market.

