Happy Birthday, ChatGPT: A Year In Review Of AI's Game-Changing Conversationalist

Loading... Loading... Loading...

OpenAI’s AI-powered chatbot, ChatGPT, commemorated its first year of operation on Thursday. In this one year, this chatbot has single-handedly started an AI arms race and given a push to the development of generative AI.

What Happened: ChatGPT was introduced to the public in November 2022. Its ability to engage in human-like conversations drew in users rapidly, with a million users signing up within just five days of its launch.

By January this year, ChatGPT had signed up its 100 million users, reaching a milestone in just 64 days after its launch. In October, ChatGPT garnered approximately 1.7 billion visits globally.

See Also: ChatGPT Google Search Soars To Record High, Paid Service Suspended To New Signups

ChatGPT has been used for various tasks in the past year, from drafting emails to helping establish six-figure businesses. The technology itself has evolved alongside its uses.

The latest version of GPT-4 can see, hear, and speak, allowing subscribers to engage in voice conversations and share images with the chatbot.

Its subscription-based model, ChatGPT Plus, offers an advanced AI chatbot, GPT-4, which is better trained, more accurate, and can comprehend complex instructions. To avail of these capabilities, users are required to pay $20 per month.

However, the month of November this year has been fairly adventurous for ChatGPT and its parent company OpenAI.

Just days after OpenAI’s Dev Day, the company’s board ousted its co-founder and CEO Sam Altman from his position, followed by an almost a week-long drama that included employees threatening to resign to rivals trying to take advantage of the situation.

Loading... Loading... Loading...

As per the latest information by OpenAI, Altman has been reinstated as the company’s CEO, while Satya Nadella’s Microsoft Corporation MSFT has secured a non-voting observer seat on the company’s board.

Microsoft holds 49% of the stake at OpenAI and is one of the company’s biggest supporters. The Nadella-led tech giant has invested more than $10 billion in OpenAI.

Photo by Sanket Mishra on Pexels

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: How To Use ChatGPT On Mobile Like A Pro

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.