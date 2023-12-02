New York Food Delivery Workers Win Big Against Uber, DoorDash And GrubHub With $17.96 Minimum Hourly Pay

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Food delivery giants in New York must now pay their workers a minimum hourly wage of $17.96, as per a recent court decision.

As reported by Bloomberg on Thursday, a state appeals court rejected attempts by Uber Technologies Inc. UBER, DoorDash Inc. DASH and Grubhub Inc. GRUB to overturn a September ruling that permitted the pay rule to be implemented. The rule had been put on hold temporarily pending the court's decision.

This ruling forces the delivery services to pay their couriers either a flat hourly rate or a per-delivery fee roughly equivalent to 50 cents per minute.

The companies had failed to persuade the court to block the minimum pay rule, which now clears the way for its enforcement.

In response to the decision, a DoorDash spokesperson said, "The sad truth is that the court has chosen to ignore the harmful consequences such a misguided minimum pay rule will cause. We will continue to explore all paths forward to ensure these minimum pay rules work for everyone who uses these platforms in New York City."

A Grubhub spokesperson similarly told Bloomberg that the company was "disappointed with the judge’s decision and are evaluating our next steps.”

As of the latest market close, Uber's shares were down 2%, while DoorDash and Grubhub saw a decline of 1.5% and 1.8%, respectively.

