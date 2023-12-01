$100 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth $300 Today

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Ameriprise Finl AMP has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 12.84% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.02%. Currently, Ameriprise Finl has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion.

Buying $100 In AMP: If an investor had bought $100 of AMP stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $272.06 today based on a price of $356.29 for AMP at the time of writing.

Ameriprise Finl's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.