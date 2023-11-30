Trump Targets New York Civil Fraud Trial Judge's Wife, Says She Has Taken Over 'Witch Hunt Trial' Aimed At Him And His Family

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Ex-President Donald Trump has employed social media to accuse Dawn Engoron, wife of Judge Arthur Engoron who is overseeing his ongoing civil fraud trial in New York City.

What Happened: The Hill reported that Trump, on Wednesday, claimed that Dawn Engoron owns an account on social media platform X, previously known as Twitter, where anti-Trump posts have been visible. Laura Loomer, a conservative activist, initially brought these allegations to light.

“Judge Engoron's Trump Hating wife, together with his very disturbed and angry law clerk, have taken over control of the New York State Witch Hunt Trial aimed at me, my family, and the Republican Party," Trump wrote Wednesday in a Truth Social post.”

The posts from the account, identified as “Dawn Marie,” incorporate comments on Trump’s trial and images portraying the former president as a prisoner and as the Wicked Witch of the West from “The Wizard of Oz”. In a post on Truth Social, Trump disparaged Dawn Engoron and the legal clerk working on the trial.

Dawn Engoron pushed back against these allegations, asserting, “The Twitter account with the handel [sic] @dm_sminxs is not mine. I do not have a Twitter account. I have never posted any anti Trump messages.” Despite her denial, The Hill was unable to independently verify the ownership of the X account.

Meanwhile, Trump continues to target Judge Engoron and his law clerk throughout the trial. Prior to the start of the trial, Judge Engoron held Trump, the Trump Organization, and several executives responsible for fraud. Trump has since questioned the judge’s impartiality, which resulted in a limited gag order against him and his legal team.

Why It Matters: Before these allegations, Trump had already been repeatedly criticizing Judge Engoron and his staff over the course of the trial. Benzinga reported that an appellate judge had temporarily lifted a gag order on Trump after he violated it by criticizing court staff, which led to a $15,000 fine.

Following this, Trump delivered a heated tirade on Thanksgiving Day, where he lambasted New York’s Attorney General Letitia James, Judge Engoron, Chief Clerk Alison Greenfield, and others, as reported by Benzinga .

As the trial proceeded, Benzinga mentioned that Trump was slated to be the final defense witness in this $250 million civil fraud trial that could potentially impact his business empire. Throughout the trial, Trump repeatedly dismissed the case as a "witch hunt" and accused Judge Engoron and his principal law clerk of political bias.

