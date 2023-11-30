AllTrails, Photomator And Generative AI: Here Are The Winners Of 2023 Apple App Store Awards

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Apple Inc. AAPL announced the winners of its annual App Store Awards. This year, AllTrails secured the title of iPhone App of the Year, while Photomator was awarded Mac App of the Year.

What Happened: The full list of winners for the 2023 App Store Awards across all platforms and categories was revealed by Apple in a press release, reported 9to5Mac.

Apple CEO Tim Cook praised the App Store developers for their creativity and innovation, saying, “It's inspiring to see the ways developers continue to build incredible apps and games that are redefining the world around us.”

See Also: Apple CEO Tim Cook Pays Tribute To Charlie Munger, Says ‘Titan Of Business’ Will Be Sorely Missed

The iPad App of the Year title was bagged by Prêt-à-Makeup, with MUBI winning Apple TV App of the Year and SmartGym named Apple Watch App of the Year. The iPhone Game of the Year was awarded to Honkai: Star Rail, while Lost in Play and Lies of P swept the iPad and Mac categories, respectively.

Applications that fostered positive change and had a significant cultural impact, such as Pok Pok, Proloquo, Too Good To Go, Unpacking, and Finding Hannah, were also recognized.

Wrapping up the awards, Apple’s App Store Editors declared “generative AI” as the trend of the year for 2023, highlighting how the integration of AI into apps has captured the collective imagination of users.

Read Next: Benzinga Bulls And Bears: Amazon, Nvidia, Apple, Netflix And This Indicator Signals Dogecoin Boom

Photo by BigTunaOnline on Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Pooja Rajkumari The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.