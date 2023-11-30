Jamie Dimon Says Democrats Should Back Nikki Haley For GOP Nomination: 'That Might Be Better Than Trump'

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Wall Street magnate and CEO of JPMorgan Chase, Jamie Dimon, suggested that Democrats should support former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley in the Republican primaries.

What Happened: In an interview with Andrew Ross Sorkin at The New York Times DealBook Summit on Wednesday, Dimon said, "Even if you're [a] very liberal Democrat, I urge you, you know, help Nikki Haley too."

“You know, get a choice, on the Republican side, that might be better than Trump,” he said.

See Also: Home Depot Co-Founder Ken Langone Considers Shifting Support From Ron DeSantis To Nikki Haley: ‘The Only

Why It Matters: This came days after Haley held a discussion with Dimon and billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller about strategies to reduce the national debt.

"These are men that see what's happening. They see that in a couple of years, our interest expenses are going to be higher than our national defense budget. They see what's in the future," Haley told CNBC.

Despite his endorsement of Haley, Dimon did not directly oppose former President Trump. When asked if he opposed Trump's candidacy, Dimon replied that he “would never say that … ’cause he might be the president.'”

"I have to deal with that, too," Dimon added.

Dimon also raised objections to the term "ultra-MAGA" used to label ardent supporters of former President Trump, arguing that it devalues a significant section of the American populace.

"We should stop talking about ‘ultra-MAGA. I think you're insulting a large group of people and then we're making assumptions and scapegoating,” he said.

Read Next: ‘Dogecoin Killer’ Shiba Inu Burn Rate Skyrockets 10,000% Thanks To This Good Samaritan