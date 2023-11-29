JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Slams Use Of Term 'Ultra-MAGA' For Trump Supporters: 'I Think You're Insulting A Large Group Of People...'

Loading... Loading... Loading...

The Chief Executive Officer of JPMorgan Chase, Jamie Dimon, raised objections to the term “ultra-MAGA” used to label ardent supporters of former President Donald Trump, arguing that it devalues a significant section of the American populace.

What Happened: Dimon, during The New York Times’s DealBook Summit held in Manhattan, appealed for a more respectful consideration of varied political perspectives, reported Business Insider.

“We should stop talking about ‘ultra-MAGA. I think you’re insulting a large group of people and then we’re making assumptions and scapegoating … where somehow these people believe in Trump’s family values and supporting the personal person. I don’t think that’s true,” he said.

The term “ultra-MAGA,” indicating the most radical followers of Trump’s Make America Great Again movement, has come to the fore predominantly due to President Joe Biden‘s usage.

Dimon emphasized that a number of Trump supporters align with him primarily due to their perception of his management of the economy and other broader issues, as opposed to personal convictions.

Dimon urged individuals to free themselves from inflexible ideological positions, suggesting Democrats should read conservative commentator George Will, while Republicans might consider the views of liberal columnist Tom Friedman.

“We should get out of this thing where it’s one way or another,” he stated.

He also indicated a preparedness to collaborate with Trump again.

“He might be the president. I have to deal with that, too,” he said.

Why It Matters: Dimon’s comments are particularly noteworthy given his previous concerns about a potential Trump presidency. In July, Dimon had expressed his worries about Trump’s re-election bid. "I would worry about another Trump presidency, by the way," Dimon said.

Meanwhile, the renowned hedge fund manager Bill Ackman has repeatedly pushed for Dimon to run for president in 2024, citing his command over geopolitics and the global economy.

Photo: Courtesy of FORTUNE Global Forum from flickr.

