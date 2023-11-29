What's Going On With AMC Entertainment Stock?

Loading... Loading... Loading...

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. AMC shares are trading higher Wednesday. Several meme stocks including GameStop Corporation GME and Carvana Co. CVNA are also up, despite a lack of company-specific news.

What To Know:

AMC Entertainment recently announced the world-wide opening of "Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce" on Dec. 1.

AMC and its investors hope to repeat the major success of AMC's distribution of "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" concert movie, which has just crossed the $250 million mark in worldwide ticket sales according to Yahoo Entertainment.

AMC shares are moving on above-average trading volume Wednesday with more than 15.6 million shares already traded in the session. According to data from Benzinga Pro, the stock's 100-day average volume is 23.646 million shares.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, shares of AMC are trading below the stock's 50-day moving average of $8.73 and near its 52-week low of $6.52 set on Nov 21.

AMC Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, AMC Entertainment shares are up by 3.58% at $6.94 at the time of publication.

