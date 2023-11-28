Zscaler Posts Q1 Results, Joins argenx, Cool Company And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Loading... Loading... Loading...

U.S. stock futures traded mixed this morning, with the Dow Jones futures gaining around 15 points on Tuesday.

Shares of Zscaler, Inc. ZS shares fell in pre-market trading following the release of fiscal first-quarter financial results.

Zscaler reported upbeat quarterly and issued strong guidance for FY24. The company also announced that Mike Rich has been appointed as chief revenue officer and president of global sales and Joyce Kim has been appointed as chief marketing officer.

Zscaler shares declined 6.3% to $179.85 in pre-market trading.

Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.

argenx SE ARGX shares dipped 14.4% to $423.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported topline results from ADVANCE-SC study of VYVGART hytrulo in primary immune thrombocytopenia.

Cool Company Ltd. CLCO shares fell 8.4% to $12.30 in pre-market trading after reporting results for the third quarter.

AMTD Digital Inc. HKD shares fell 6% to $5.16 in pre-market trading after gaining around 12% on Monday. AMTD Digital announced the launch of L'Officiel Hong Kong on Monday following the acquisition of L'Officiel Inc. SAS. in 2022.

MorphoSys AG MOR fell 2.9% to $5.00 in pre-market trading after surging 10% on Monday.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation EW shares declined 2.9% to $65.21 in pre-market trading.

UiPath Inc. PATH fell 2% to $18.14 in pre-market trading. UiPath is expected to report financial results for its third quarter fiscal 2024 on Nov. 30, 2023.

