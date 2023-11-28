This SEO Heist Using AI Shows How Easy It Is To Game Google Search

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Google Search has long been a target of content farmers who game it using various search engine optimization tools. Still, the exploding popularity of AI this year has weaponized this game like never before.

What Happened: A content maker posted how he gamed Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL crown jewel, Google Search, using various AI tools and some hard work.

Jake Ward, who uses search engine optimization (SEO) and other tools to generate content, revealed how he managed to steal 3.6 million visitors from his competitor.

The key tools that Ward used are:

Competitor's sitemap, consisting of their URLs.

Using keyword ranking tools to figure out which ones to target.

Finally, AI will be used to generate articles at scale.

Ward says he was able to generate 1,800 articles using AI within a few hours, which have been read by 3.6 million readers so far.

Why It Matters: AI-generated content, from images to articles to videos and more, is increasingly flooding the internet.

The recent leaps in AI powers have also helped people create clones of popular games like Angry Birds in a few hours, while others have used Microsoft Corp.-backed MSFT OpenAI's GPT-4 Turbo to create sports narrators, code generators, and some fun tools that let you pit two GPTs against each other.

While those things sound useful, gaming Google Search by flooding hundreds of articles sounds like a recipe for disaster.

Users have been complaining of Google Search results worsening for several years, and the recent AI developments have just given these content farms a bazooka to make this experience even worse.

Google has been working on increasingly integrating AI to improve the Search experience, but it has a long battle ahead.

Image: Shutterstock/ Wachiwit

