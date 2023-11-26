Loading... Loading... Loading...

As X grapples with the repercussions of Elon Musk’s controversial comments, the tech billionaire has revealed why not-suitable-for-work (NSFW) pages on the social media platform don’t get paid, at least on mobile.

What Happened: Over the weekend, an adult performer and artist responded to one of Musk’s posts and asked him to let NSFW pages get paid on the platform.

However, Musk made it clear this can only be possible via the web because Apple Inc. AAPL and Alphabet Inc.’s GOOG GOOGL Android do not allow it.

For the unversed, Musk’s X has a creator revenue program that includes multiple avenues. It enables users to earn revenues from ads in replies, profit from video pre-roll monetization, and collect subscription-based income.

Meanwhile, in the comment section, people were divided. While some wanted Musk to “ban porn from X immediately” and said that X isn’t “OnlyFans,” others called it “Adult entertainment” and suggested that it is part of people’s freedom of speech and expression. Although, most people wanted nothing to do with NSFW content on the platform.

Why It’s Important: In July, Musk said that X has a “d**k pic bot” that scans the platform for content containing phallic-shaped objects and flags them. However, given Musk’s nature and social commentary, it is unclear whether the platform has such a bot or he was just cracking a joke.

It is important to mention here that while Musk’s social media platform doesn’t necessarily endorse posting NSFW content on the platform, it doesn’t explicitly stop people from sharing such content.

“You can’t include graphic content or adult nudity and sexual behavior within areas that are highly visible on X, including in live video, profile, header, List banner images, or Community cover photos,” according to X Help Centre.

According to X, users posting “pornography and other forms of consensually produced adult content” will have to mark their content “sensitive.”

