What Makes Us Happy In Life? This Is What A Harvard Study Says

An 85-year Harvard study, considered one of the longest-running studies on happiness, has found a strong association between happiness and close relationships like spouses, family, friends and social circles.

What Happened: According to the project’s director, Dr. Robert Waldinger, personal connection creates mental and emotional stimulation, which are automatic mood boosters, while isolation is a mood buster.

“This is also an opportunity to focus on positive relationships and let go of negative people in your life, or at least minimize your interactions with them,” says Waldinger.

Here is how Harvard conducted the research. First, the researchers at the university gathered health records from 724 participants worldwide and asked questions about their lives at two-year intervals.

The researchers collected all kinds of health information, and every two years, they asked members questions about their lives and mental and emotional wellness. They even interview family members.

According to Waldinger, as people got older, they tended to focus more on what was important to them and didn’t sweat the small stuff to the degree they did when they were younger.

They found that older adults are better at letting go of past failures.

“They tend to realize how life is short, and they are more likely to pay more attention to what makes them happy now,” says Waldinger.

“What activities make you happy, and what’s stopping you from doing them? Think back to your childhood. What did you enjoy when you were younger? Singing? Playing games? Doing certain hobbies? When you are older, you have more opportunity to return to the activities you associate with happiness,” adds Waldinger.

Photo via Pixabay.