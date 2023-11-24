5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Consumer Defensive Sector

Loading... Loading... Loading...

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the consumer defensive sector:

Perdoceo Education PRDO - P/E: 8.07 Ingles Markets IMKTA - P/E: 6.76 Adecoagro AGRO - P/E: 8.27 Fresh Del Monte Produce FDP - P/E: 9.93 Altria Group MO - P/E: 8.41

This quarter, Perdoceo Education experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $0.61 in Q2 and is now $0.64. This quarter, Ingles Markets experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $2.13 in Q2 and is now $2.54. Its most recent dividend yield is at 0.88%, which has increased by 0.09% from 0.79% in the previous quarter.

Adecoagro saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.4 in Q2 to $0.83 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 7.86%, which has increased by 0.43% from 7.43% last quarter.

Fresh Del Monte Produce's earnings per share for Q3 sits at $0.35, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.96. Its most recent dividend yield is at 3.16%, which has increased by 0.15% from 3.01% in the previous quarter.

Altria Group has reported Q3 earnings per share at $1.28, which has decreased by 2.29% compared to Q2, which was 1.31. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 9.09%, which has increased by 0.8% from 8.29% last quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.