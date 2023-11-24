Stellantis Launches First Circular Economy Hub In Turin To Achieve Net-Zero Emissions

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Auto industry giant Stellantis N.V. STLA has officially introduced its SUSTAINera Circular Economy Hub (CE Hub) at the Mirafiori Complex in Turin, Italy. This development is part of the company’s broad-based strategy to realize its Circular Economy goals.

What Happened: As per the official press release, the cutting-edge CE Hub is designed to prolong the lifespan of automotive parts and vehicles. The hub will repurpose materials for recycling once they are no longer suitable for reuse, reincorporating them into the manufacturing process for new parts and vehicles.

The CE Hub is an important milestone in Stellantis’s ambitious decarbonization goal, which seeks to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2038. The hub will facilitate four activities under the 4R (Reman, Repair, Reuse, Recycle) strategy, with plans to further expand.

Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, highlighted the hub’s significance in establishing a high-performing center of excellence in Europe, saying, “The Circular Economy Hub brings together a powerhouse of skills and activities aimed at creating a high-performing center of excellence in Europe.”

The hub, constructed with a €40 million ($43 million approx.) investment, occupies 73,000 sq. meters, repurposing 55,000 sq. meters from a partially unused structure. The hub has a current workforce of 170, which is expected to grow to around 550 by 2025.

John Elkann, Chairman of Stellantis, reaffirmed the company’s dedication to Italy and the critical role of the CE Hub in the evolution of the automotive industry. He stated, “This additional investment of our company here in Turin demonstrates the commitment of Stellantis to Italy in the context of the evolution of our industry.”

Why It Matters: The development comes amid Stellantis’s recent activities, including the signing of a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with CATL for the local supply of LFP battery cells and modules for its European electric vehicle production and the recent recall of over 32,000 plug-in hybrid vehicles over potential fire risk highlights the importance of sustainable and safe practices in the industry.

