Stellantis Recalling 32,125 Jeep Wrangler 4xe SUVs After 8 Parked Plug-In Hybrids Caught Fire

Chrysler parent Stellantis NV STLA said on Wednesday that it’s recalling over 32,000 plug-in hybrid vehicles over a potential fire risk.

What Happened: An estimated 32,125 Jeep Wrangler 4xe SUVs of the model year between 2021 and 2024 will be recalled in the United States market, the company said in a statement.

Though the vehicles are still drivable, it would be best to not recharge these vehicles and park them away from structures and other vehicles, the company added.

As for a solution, the company will inspect the vehicles and replace the battery pack if an error is identified.

Why It Matters: The company identified the issue in a routine review of customer data. The company discovered eight vehicle fires in vehicles that were turned off and parked. Six of them, however, were also connected to chargers.

“Stellantis is unaware of any related injuries or accidents,” the company said.

In September, Chrysler issued a recall for over 4000 model year 2023-24 Alfa Romeo Tonale and Dodge Hornet plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, again citing fire risks.

Photo by Jonathan Weiss on Shutterstock

