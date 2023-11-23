Tesla Eyeing FSD Capability In China — Says Prep Work 'Currently Underway'

Loading... Loading... Loading...

EV giant Tesla Inc TSLA is reportedly eyeing the introduction of its full self-driving (FSD) capability in China.

What Happened: Tesla China reportedly responded to local media on Thursday and clarified that Tesla FSD is indeed being pushed forward. The company did not detail the expected timeline or strategy.

FSD is presently limited to solely North America.

The response was first flagged by Tesla shareholder and user Ray. He guessed that the company would introduce FSD in China once Version 12 is ready.

Tesla enthusiasts have been eagerly waiting for version 12 update of FSD after Musk said in June that FSD version 12 would no longer be beta, hinting that it would achieve full autonomy by then. Currently, its FSD software is in beta mode meaning it is still being tested and requires active driver supervision.

Early in July, Musk said at the 2023 World Artificial Intelligence Conference that Tesla is “very close” to achieving full self-driving capability.

"I have been wrong about this prediction in the past, but I feel we are closer to it than we ever have been," Musk said.

Why It Matters: However, the timeline for release of version 12 is by itself unclear. Earlier this month, Musk said that customers will be able to try its full self-driving (FSD) capability's version 12 in about ‘2 weeks,’ much to the excitement and disappointment of self-driving enthusiasts.

Musk is famous for his ‘two weeks' timeline prediction which often doesn't materialize and gets way longer instead. Musk himself has previously joined X users to jokingly admit that his two weeks are longer than 4 weeks.

