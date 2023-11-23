$1000 Invested In Baidu 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Baidu BIDU has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 9.7% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.11%. Currently, Baidu has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion.

Buying $1000 In BIDU: If an investor had bought $1000 of BIDU stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $17,680.31 today based on a price of $120.31 for BIDU at the time of writing.

Baidu's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.