House Speaker Mike Johnson Meets Donald Trump At Mar-A-Lago After Endorsing Former President

In recent political developments, newly appointed House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) visited former President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

What Happened: As reported by ABC News, Johnson and Trump met at a fundraiser for Rep. Gus Bilirakis, (R-Fla.) This is their first in-person encounter since Johnson’s election as the House Speaker on October 25.

Johnson, a lesser-known Louisiana Republican, was selected by the House GOP to steer the chamber. Johnson has already expressed his opinion on the upcoming presidential elections, openly supporting Trump on CNBC, in stark contrast to his predecessor, Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).

Johnson recently called for the release of the full surveillance footage of the Capitol attack on January 6, 2021. Despite facing backlash from Democrat Rep. Joe Morelle (D-N.Y.) for potentially compromising Capitol security, Johnson maintained that the public deserved to know the truth.

Johnson, who shares Trump’s fiscal and social conservatism, managed to pass a short-term government funding bill without severe spending cuts, mirroring the legislation that led to McCarthy’s ousting.

Trump’s meeting with Johnson at Mar-a-Lago underscores his ongoing influence within the conservative faction, despite being embroiled in four criminal cases. Trump remains a leading contender for the party’s 2024 presidential nomination, reflecting his popularity among Republican voters.

Why It Matters: Johnson’s endorsement of Trump’s 2024 bid, reported by Benzinga, was the first from a high-ranking Republican.

However, it’s worth noting that Johnson had previously criticized Trump in 2015, branding him as “dangerous” and lacking the character to be president, as mentioned in another Benzinga article. His current support for Trump suggests a political turnaround, possibly driven by the dynamics of the upcoming elections.

