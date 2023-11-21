A Look Into Consumer Cyclical Sector Value Stocks

Loading... Loading... Loading...

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the consumer cyclical sector that may be worth watching:

Digital Brands Group DBGI - P/E: 0.01 Applied UV AUVI - P/E: 0.02 Shoe Carnival SCVL - P/E: 8.15 Vince Holding VNCE - P/E: 1.26 Buckle BKE - P/E: 8.27

Most recently, Digital Brands Group reported earnings per share at $-14.55, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at $9.5. This quarter, Applied UV experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $-0.77 in Q2 and is now $-0.32. Shoe Carnival has reported Q3 earnings per share at $0.8, which has increased by 12.68% compared to Q2, which was 0.71. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.15%, which has increased by 0.39% from 1.76% in the previous quarter.

Vince Holding saw an increase in earnings per share from -0.36 in Q1 to $-0.04 now. This quarter, Buckle experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $0.92 in Q2 and is now $1.04. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 4.17%, which has decreased by 0.1% from 4.27% last quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.