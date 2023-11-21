Overview Of Value Stocks In The Technology Sector

Loading... Loading... Loading...

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the technology sector that may be worth watching:

Surgepays SURG - P/E: 4.42 ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES IMOS - P/E: 8.46 Optical Cable OCC - P/E: 4.47 United Microelectronics UMC - P/E: 9.08 BOS Better Online Solns BOSC - P/E: 8.28

Most recently, Surgepays reported earnings per share at $0.49, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at $0.4. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has reported Q3 earnings per share at $0.5, which has decreased by 10.71% compared to Q2, which was 0.56. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 8.81%, which has increased by 4.61% from last quarter's yield of 4.2%.

Optical Cable has reported Q3 earnings per share at $0.01, which has decreased by 96.77% compared to Q2, which was 0.31. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.45%, which has ('', 'not changed') by 0.0% from last quarter's yield of 2.45%.

United Microelectronics has reported Q3 earnings per share at $0.2, which has decreased by 1.96% compared to Q2, which was 0.2. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.28%, which has decreased by 3.06% from 5.34% in the previous quarter.

BOS Better Online Solns looks to be undervalued. It possesses an EPS of $0.11, which has not changed since last quarter (Q1).

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.