Check Out 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks In Tech Sector From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Here's a look at the most recent high-yield dividend stock ratings from the most accurate Wall Street analysts, according to Benzinga's Analyst Stock Ratings.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the information technology sector.

Xerox Holdings Corporation XRX

Dividend Yield: 6.99%

Credit Suisse analyst Shannon Cross maintained an Underperform rating and raised the price target from $9 to $11 on July 26, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%

Citigroup analyst Jim Suva maintained a Sell rating and cut the price target from 15 to $10 on Oct. 26, 2022. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Recent News: Xerox announced expansion of financial services program with PEAC Solutions.

International Business Machines Corporation IBM

Dividend Yield: 4.80%

RBC Capital analyst Amit Daryanani initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a price target of $188 on Sept. 20, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

B of A Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $152 to $160 on July 20, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

Recent News: IBM and Salesforce announced a collaboration to help businesses worldwide across industries accelerate their adoption of AI for CRM.

Juniper Networks, Inc. JNPR

Dividend Yield: 3.43%

JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral and cut the price target from $32 to $29 on Oct. 10, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Citigroup analyst Atif Malik maintained a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $38 to $35 on July 28, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 81%.

Recent News: On Sept. 29, 2023, Juniper Networks approved restructuring plan intended to reallocate resources to efficiently support its strategic priorities.

