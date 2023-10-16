Elon Musk Calls YouTube 'Ad Creep', Users Remind Him It's Still Better Than X

The increasing number of advertisements on Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL-owned YouTube has been criticized by users worldwide. Now Elon Musk has jumped into the conversation comparing the video-sharing giant’s ad strategy with the phenomenon of “Ad creep.”

What Happened: In response to an X (formerly Twitter) user — who is also a graphic designer at Dogecoin DOGE/USD and goes by the name DogeDesigner on the platform — comment about excessive advertising shown on YouTube, Musk said, “Yeah. Ad creep is getting out of control.”

See Also: Elon Musk’s Plans To Weed Out Bots From X, Enables Verified-User-Only Replies Option — What It Means

The term “Ad creep” refers to the spread of advertising into areas where advertisements were not traditionally or typically found.

Musk’s criticism aligns with the sentiments of many YouTube users who have noticed a surge in ads, particularly in the middle of videos on YouTube. However, some also pointed out the similarities and differences between YouTube Premium and X Premium (formerly Twitter Blue).

One user noted that while YouTube Premium offers an ad-free experience, X’s subscription does not exempt users from seeing ads.

Another user said that despite YouTube’s dominant position in the market, its pricing is competitive, costing less than OTT platforms like Netflix and Disney+Hotstar. Moreover, it includes premium access to YTMusic.

Why It’s Important: Previously, YouTube announced its decision to limit individual ad control options for creators in YouTube Studio.

Starting in November, creators will have a binary choice: ads before or after a video, with YouTube determining the type of ad displayed.

Furthermore, YouTube has adjusted its ad format, replacing consecutive 15-second ads with a single 30-second ad on high-performing connected TV content.

This shift aims to curb ad-blockers’ use and support the platform’s free accessibility, although it coincides with a price increase for YouTube Premium, now costing $13.99 per month.

Photo by Frederic Legrand – COMEO on Shutterstock

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Grimes Accuses Elon Musk of Keeping Son X Against Her Wishes, Court Documents Reveal: Report