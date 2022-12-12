Elon Musk Says 'Higher-Tier' Twitter Blue Subscription Coming Next Year For Ad-Free Experience

Elon Musk has confirmed that Twitter users paying an $8 monthly premium for Twitter Blue and still getting annoyed with ads will have the option to choose an ad-free experience next year.

What Happened: Responding to a user, who complained about paying for a Twitter Blue subscription and still seeing ads, Musk said Twitter's Basic Blue tier will have half the number of advertisements.

He further stated that the platform will offer an ad-free tier next year, albeit at a higher price.

Musk did not give more details about the upcoming ad-free tier.

Why It's Important: Twitter re-launched the Twitter Blue subscription earlier today. The company earlier stated that people could subscribe to the revamped service by paying $8 per month through the web or $11/per month through Apple Inc.'s iOS.

In November, while defending his decision to sack almost 50% of the company's workforce globally, Musk said that the microblogging side witnessed a "massive drop in revenue" due to activist groups pressuring advertisers.

