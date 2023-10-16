GOP Congressman Slams Fellow Republicans Over Jim Jordan's 'Dumbest' Support Strategy For Speaker Nominee: 'Come On People, Everybody's Got To Grow Up'

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) criticized his Republican colleagues for their online advocacy strategy aimed at supporting Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) for House Speaker.

What Happened: Crenshaw, on CNN’s “State of the Union,” expressed dissatisfaction with the high-pressure campaign being conducted to garner more votes for Jordan, dubbing it as the “dumbest way” to support him.

"So what I would really recommend to Jordan's allies too, is a lot of them have mounted this high-pressure campaign," Crenshaw said, adding, "They're going to whip up Twitter against the people who are against Jordan."

“That is the dumbest way to support Jordan, and I'm supporting Jordan. I'm going to vote for Jordan. And as somebody who wants Jim Jordan, the dumbest thing you can do is to continue pissing off those people and entrench them,” Crenshaw said.

See Also: Trump Claps Back At GOP Critics Who Slammed His Verbal Drubbing Of Netanyahu: ‘There Was No Better Friend

Why It Matters: The criticism comes amidst the ongoing unrest within the House GOP, which has been struggling to reach a consensus on its leadership since the historic removal of Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) from the Speaker’s role nearly two weeks ago.

Despite the GOP conference’s nomination of Jordan for the Speaker’s role last week, it remains uncertain whether he will secure enough support on the House floor to claim the position. Crenshaw acknowledged Jordan’s uphill battle for the Speakership, calling for internal issues to be resolved privately rather than in public.

“Come on people, everybody’s got to grow up, get it together,” he added, suggesting that differences should be sorted out privately instead of escalating the situation publicly.

Read Next: Judge In Trump Case Faced With Challenging Decision Over Proposed Gag Order