Google Intensifies AI-Powered Image Generation Rivalry Against Microsoft With Latest Move

Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google disclosed testing new ways to get more value from Search, including generating imagery with AI or creating the first draft of something one needs to write.

The search engine giant launched the ability to create images with its generative AI-powered Search experience (SGE).

SGE can generate up to four images that fit the user description. Users can refine the generated images by adding more details to the description.

Additionally, the company integrated SGE into Google Images, helping generate new, AI-created images based on specific search terms, offering users a visual representation of their ideas.

Google has implemented safeguards to prevent the creation of harmful or misleading content. All AI-generated images will be labeled and watermarked to indicate their AI origin, the company wrote in the blog.

Google's "About this image" tool will help users assess the context and credibility of images. This feature provides information on when Google first saw a similar version of the image and shows other web pages that have used a similar image.

SGE is also introducing written drafts to assist users in their searches. For example, if a user is researching how to convert a garage into a home office and needs to contact a contractor, they can ask SGE to draft a note to the contractor asking for a quote. They can easily export the draft to Google Docs or Gmail for further personalization.

Microsoft Corp's MSFT Bing has integrated OpenAI's Dall-E 3, an AI image generator known for its expertise in creating unique images from textual descriptions.

Price Action: GOOG shares traded higher by 0.01% at $140.31 premarket on the last check Friday.

