GM's Cruise Fine Tunes Self-Driving Safety For Easier Coexistence With Emergency Responders

General Motors Co‘s GM autonomous vehicle subsidiary, Cruise, has implemented several changes to enhance the interaction of its autonomous vehicles with first responders.

What Happened: Cruise vehicles will now proactively reduce their speed to 70% of the posted speed limit when they detect the early sound of an approaching siren.

Furthermore, the company has improved its emergency vehicle prediction capabilities. These updates enable the vehicle to anticipate scenarios where a fire truck might traverse an intersection against a red light and assess the potential speed at which this might occur.

Additionally, Cruise vehicles can now better recognize emergency scenes, fire hoses, and caution tape, as stated by the company.

In the event that these measures prove insufficient, and the autonomous vehicle becomes entangled in an emergency situation, Cruise has also implemented changes to swiftly remove the vehicle from the scene. During emergencies, the system allows first responders to manually assume control of the vehicle and relocate it, according to the company.

“We recognize the unique challenges first responders may face when interacting with an autonomous vehicle that has no driver present. We strive to be a good partner, and leverage our technology to help support those who serve the community,” the company said in a statement.

Why It Matters: In August, both Cruise and Alphabet Inc.‘s self-driving technology unit, Waymo, received permits for 24/7 fare-based autonomous operations in San Francisco.

This move occurred despite resistance from various parties, including the police and fire departments, as well as some residents who opposed the proliferation of autonomous vehicles, citing concerns over potential interference and unpredictable driving.

However, less than two weeks later, the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) directed Cruise to withdraw 50% of its autonomous vehicles from the roads after one of its self-driving cars collided with an emergency vehicle.

