Google's Waymo Self-Driving Vehicle Unable To Avoid Fatal Collision With Dog On Street

The autonomous driving technology unit of Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL, Waymo, reportedly killed a dog in San Francisco, California.

What Happened: The car collided with the dog which ran in front of it on May 21, San Francisco-based KRON4 reported. The incident occurred on Toland Street.

Though the car identified the dog, it was unable to avoid the collision, a spokesperson told the media platform.

Why It Matters: Earlier this week, Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk criticized the self-driving tech developed by competitors including Waymo and General Motors-backed Cruise LLC.

“Extremely brittle to local conditions & doesn’t scale," said Musk attesting to a Tesla investor criticizing self-driving tech by Tesla competitors outside of China.

“Cruise, Waymo’s tech is are like training a bird to peck “hello world” on a keyboard,” the investor said. Though it might look like the bird knows what it is doing, it fails to accomplish the same when the keys are interchanged. “hello world” becomes “deaao ghwov” and the bird is exposed as a bird,” the user added.

Previously there have been reports of Waymo and Cruise cars halting mid-road causing traffic disruptions or driving in on crime scenes. In April, Cruise also recalled automatic driving software in 300 vehicles after one of its driverless vehicles crashed into the back of a San Francisco bus.

