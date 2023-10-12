China Proposes 'Blacklist' For AI Training Data, Moves To Exclude Censored Content From Models

China has proposed a blacklist of sources that cannot be used for training generative AI models, which includes censored content on the Chinese internet, as part of its efforts to regulate the country’s AI industry.

What Happened: On Wednesday, China’s National Information Security Standardization Committee, which includes officials from the Cyberspace Administration of China or CAC, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, and the police, published a proposal outlining stringent security requirements for the training data used in generative AI models, reported Reuters.

The proposal mandates a comprehensive security assessment of the training data employed to teach public-facing generative AI models, particularly, data sources containing “more than 5% of illegal and harmful information” will be placed on the blacklist.

The criteria for blacklisting encompass a wide range of content, including materials “advocating terrorism” or violence, undermining the socialist system, harming the country’s image, and jeopardizing national unity and social stability.

The proposal also requires organizations using individuals’ personal information, including biometric data, for AI model training to secure user consent, the report noted.

Why It’s Important: China’s push for tighter AI regulation comes when several domestic tech firms, such as Baidu BIDU, have been granted the green light to launch generative AI-driven services to the public.

In June earlier this year, after a visit to Beijing and Shanghai, Elon Musk said that China is planning to execute further government regulations on AI technology.

At the time, it was also reported that the U.S. needs to catch up with China and other regions in deploying regulations surrounding this groundbreaking technology.

