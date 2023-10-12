Trump Claps Back At GOP Critics Who Slammed His Verbal Drubbing Of Netanyahu: 'There Was No Better Friend Or Ally…'

Former President Donald Trump asserted that there is “no better friend or ally of Israel than President Donald J. Trump” after receiving backlash from his own party over his recent remarks about the Jewish state and its governance.

What Happened: Trump proclaimed on Thursday resealed a statement on his social media platform following his earlier criticisms of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu amid Israel’s ongoing war with Hamas.

In his statement on Thursday, Trump restated his robust foreign policy leadership, emphasizing the peace measures such as the Abraham Accords implemented during his tenure. He also took aim at Joe Biden‘s approach to Iran, accusing him of strengthening enemies and causing unnecessary loss of life.

"Under my leadership, the United States stood in complete solidarity with Israel, and as a result, Israel was safe, America was safe, and for the first time in decades, we made historic strides for Peace in the Middle East," he said.

This came a day after Trump, in a speech delivered in Florida, expressed his dissatisfaction toward Netanyahu for allegedly not supporting the U.S. in a drone strike that led to the demise of Qasem Soleimani, the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quds Force.

Trump also insinuated that the current crisis Israel is facing could have been avoided if the 2020 election was not “rigged.” He went on to censure the Biden administration, accusing it of intensifying conflicts with Hezbollah.

Why It Matters: Trump’s comments have sparked a debate within his own party. Several Republicans have expressed their disagreement with Trump’s criticisms of Netanyahu.

Rep. Mike Lawler (R-N.Y.) was among those who rebuked Trump, underscoring the ongoing tension within the GOP over the party’s stance on Israel. "Hamas, Hezbollah, Iran, the greatest state sponsor of terrorism, these are states and entities that are focused on wiping Israel off the face of the earth. That is neither smart nor good," said Lawler, Politico reported.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) also condemned the former president’s criticism of Israel. DeSantis described Trump’s comments as ridiculous and vowing to stand with Israel and treat terrorists as they deserve. “…It is absurd that anyone, much less someone running for President, would choose now to attack our friend and ally, Israel,” DeSantis said in a post on X.

