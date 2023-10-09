At least Two US Congress Members Caught In Surprise Attack In Israel

Two U.S. Congress members, Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), were in Israel during an unexpected attack by Hamas. Both have safely left the country, according to their respective offices.

Politico reported that Goldman and Booker were present in Israel over the weekend, during which extremist group Hamas launched a sudden attack at the Israeli-Gaza border.

Goldman was in Israel to attend a family Bar Mitzvah. His spokesperson, Simone Kanter, stated that Goldman and his family took shelter from the Hamas rocket fire in their hotel until early Sunday when they left for New York.

Booker, who had arrived in Israel on Friday for a summit on the Abraham Accords, was in Jerusalem when the attacks began. His office confirmed that the senator and his staff had to “shelter in place for their safety.”

“We are grateful that Senator Booker and our colleagues were able to safely depart Israel earlier today,” said spokesperson Maya Krishna-Rogers.

The surprise attack on Saturday left hundreds dead, injured, and kidnapped, including many civilians. Both congressmen condemned Hamas’ actions and voiced their support for Israel via social media.

Goldman urged Congress to “replenish — and expand — the Iron Dome as soon as possible,” referring to Israel’s defense system against rockets. Booker expressed his condemnation of Hamas’ acts of violence and expressed solidarity with the Israeli people.

Israel. Image via Shutterstock