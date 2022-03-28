QQQ
iPhone 14 Pro Could Be Coming With Larger Rear Camera Bump: Apple Analyst Explains Why

by Madhukumar Warrier
March 28, 2022 4:45 AM | 2 min read

The larger rear-camera bump of Apple Inc's AAPL iPhone 14 Pro model design is primarily due to the upgrade to a new 48 megapixel (MP) wide camera system, according to prominent analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

What Happened: Responding to leaked schematics of the devices shared on social media, Kuo said that the diagonal length of the iPhone 14 Pro's contact image sensor (CIS) will increase by 25% to 35% due to the upgrade to 48MP.

The height of the camera’s 7-piece (7P) lens system will increase by 5% to 10%, the analyst noted.

Kuo also said on Saturday that Apple is aggressively expanding the supply chain capacity of mini-LED panes for the MacBook Pro, even though the notebook/PC market is suffering from high inflation and the Russia-Ukraine war.

See Also: How To Buy Apple (AAPL) Stock

Why It Matters: The iPhone 14's 48 MP camera, capable of 8K video recording, will be a significant upgrade over the iPhone 13 Pro’s 12 MP camera and 4K video recording capabilities.

Kuo said last year that the high-end model of iPhone 14 will likely have a 48MP CMOS sensor for wide-angle camera module duties and be close to the specifications of a digital still camera.

Tech journalist Mark Gurman has also said that the iPhone 14 lineup this year is likely to feature a complete redesign.

Price Action: Apple shares closed almost 0.4% higher in Friday’s regular trading session at $174.72 and further rose about 0.2% in the after-hours session to $175.00, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Read Next: These Are The Top 10 Stocks Held On Robinhood: Where Do Apple, Tesla, AMC And Sundial Rank?

Photo courtesy: Apple Inc

