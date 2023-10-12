Tesla Says It Made 20 Millionth 4680 Cell At Giga Texas — Why This Is An Important Milestone

EV giant Tesla Inc TSLA said on Wednesday that it has built 20 million 4680 cells at its gigafactory in Texas.

What Happened: “Just built our 20 millionth 4680 cell at Giga Texas!,” Tesla wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

The company announced in July earlier this year that it has produced 10 million cells after commencing production in 2022. The latest update implies that the company made nearly 250,000 every month since.

Why It Matters: Tesla unveiled its 4680 battery cell form factor in September 2020 during the company’s ‘Battery Day.’ Dubbed ‘world's most advanced cells' by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the cells are expected to allow Tesla's vehicles to go farther, charge faster, and cost less.

During the company’s second-quarter earnings call, the company said that it increased 4680 cell production in Texas by 80% in the quarter as compared to the first.

Regarding when the company aims to achieve what they proposed in 2020, a company representative said, “It is important to remember that most of what we focused on a Battery Day was the Tesla-engineered 4680 production system and the improvements we strove to achieve on equipment, factory density, capital cost and utility cost reduction, all of which we are realizing in our Texas scale up to date.”

The company, however, did not provide a clear deadline and added that it has yet to meet certain performance targets for the cells.

Photo by JHVEPhoto on Shutterstock

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read More: Ford Says Ongoing UAW Strike At Auto Giant’s Largest Plant Carries ‘Serious Consequences’