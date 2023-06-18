Tesla Touts Production Of 10 Millionth 4680 Cell At Giga Texas

EV giant Tesla Inc TSLA said that it produced its 10 millionth 4680 cell at Giga Texas during the last week.

What Happened: “Produced our 10 millionth 4680 cell at Giga Texas this week!” Tesla tweeted on Friday. The announcement comes about a year after the EV maker delivered the first vehicles made with 4680 cells from Giga Texas to U.S. customers.

By the fourth quarter, Tesla produced enough in-house 4680 cells to make over 1000 battery packs in 1 week.

Why It Matters: Tesla unveiled its 4680 battery cell form factor in September 2020. Dubbed ‘world’s most advanced cells’ by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the cells would allow Tesla’s vehicles to go farther, charge faster, and cost less. However, Tesla, like most U.S. EV makers, relies heavily on Chinese cell suppliers including Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL) for most of its battery requirements.

Earlier this year, Tesla announced a $3.6 billion investment into its Gigafactory in Nevada to add a 100 GWh 4680 cell factory and a high-volume semi factory. The new factory will have enough capacity to produce enough batteries for 1.5 million light-duty vehicles annually, Tesla said.

Giga Texas, also a manufacturing hub for Tesla Model Y and home to the much-awaited Cybertruck, achieved production of 5000 Model Y per week in May. Meanwhile, the first Cybertrucks are expected to be delivered later this year.

