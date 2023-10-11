Ford Says Ongoing UAW Strike At Auto Giant's Largest Plant Carries 'Serious Consequences'

Several UAW members worked out of Ford Motor Co‘s F largest plant on Wednesday evening, effectively shutting it down.

What Happened: 8,700 union members walked out of Ford’s Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville after the company refused to move ahead with the union’s ongoing negotiations for better pay and other amenities.

"We have been crystal clear, and we have waited long enough, but Ford has not gotten the message," said UAW President Shawn Fain. "It's time for a fair contract at Ford and the rest of the Big Three. If they can't understand that after four weeks, the 8,700 workers shutting down this extremely profitable plant will help them understand it."

The union kickstarted their simultaneous strike against the Detroit three automakers— General Motors Co, Ford and Stellantis NV— in mid-September. The strike has now entered its fourth week.

Ford Responds: Ford said in a statement that the strike in Kentucky carries ‘serious consequences’ for its workforce, suppliers, dealers and commercial customers. The company said that it already made an ‘outstanding’ offer which the union chose to refuse.

Ford’s popular vehicles including the F-Series Super Duty, the Ford Expedition and the Lincoln Navigator are produced at the Louisville-based factory. It generates about $25 billion in revenue every year.

“This decision by the UAW is all the more wrongheaded given that Ford is the only automaker to add UAW jobs since the Great Recession and assemble all of its full-size trucks in America,” the company added. It further warned of ‘painful aftershocks’ with the strike affecting other Ford and supplier operations.

