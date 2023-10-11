Trump's Legal Team Moves For Subpoenas On Jan.6 Capitol Attack Committee Probe, Cites Ex-President's Full Entitlement To 'Missing Records'

In the latest development surrounding the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack investigation, former President Donald Trump’s attorneys have urged a judge to approve subpoenas for the ex-chairman and other key officials of the investigating House committee. They argue that the panel did not reveal all of its collected evidence.

What Happened: As reported by The Hill, in addition to the former committee chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), Trump’s lawyers have sought subpoenas for six other officials, including Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-Ga.), the House Administration Oversight Subcommittee chairman. Loudermilk has claimed that he was not privy to all records from the panel.

Thompson, who led the nine-member committee, has denied these allegations, asserting that all necessary work products and official records were provided. They included transcripts of all witness interviews but excluded certain unused video recordings from the hearings.

The legal team for Trump has also requested subpoenas for Loudermilk, his committee, the House clerk, the national archivist, and attorneys from the White House and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

"President Trump is fully entitled to seek the Missing Records by subpoena. It is also equally important to determine if these records have been lost, destroyed, or altered," Trump's lawyers wrote, according to the report.

These claims seem to hinge entirely on Loudermilk’s concerns. Trump’s lawyers have cited a letter from Loudermilk to Thompson and a subsequent Fox News story, which asserted the evidence was disorganized and constituted only part of the total data the committee had gathered.

Why It Matters: This recent move by Trump’s lawyers has reignited a congressional dispute that had faded from public attention since last summer. The legal team accuses the committee of malicious conduct by providing some sensitive records to the White House and DHS.

This development comes in the wake of the committee’s unanimous vote in December 2022 to recommend the Department of Justice investigate Trump on four counts. Trump has since defended his actions on the day of the insurrection, calling it a “beautiful day” during a CNN town hall event in May 2023.

