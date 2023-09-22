Lexus To 'Humbly Look At And Learn From' Tesla To Gain Traction In EV Race

Lexus, under new global boss Takashi Watanabe, is seeking insights from Tesla‘s achievements to accelerate its entry into the electric vehicle (EV) market, Electrek reported.

Watanabe, who took over as president of Lexus in April, stated the company will “humbly look at and learn from” Tesla’s successes. The luxury automaker aims to sell 1 million EVs annually by 2030, working toward an all-electric lineup by 2035.

Despite combined sales of 24,466 electric vehicles last year by Lesus along with its parent company Toyota TM, these figures represent less than 1% of their overall sales. This comes in contrast with Tesla Inc. TSLA, a leader in the EV market.

See Also: Why Tesla Shares Are In Reverse Gear Premarket Today

Toyota has recently unveiled new technologies and production methods, including advanced EV batteries and manufacturing upgrades. These improvements, due for launch in 2026, are part of the company’s efforts to close the gap with Tesla.

The next-gen EV from Lexus is expected to be introduced at the Japan Mobility Show, with a planned rollout in 2026.

Read Next: It used to take a fortune to own premium bottles, but right now, $25 is enough to get started in this $229.4 billion asset class.